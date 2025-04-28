Dean Andrew McGowan to Step Down in 2026

Dean Andrew McGowan has announced his intention to step down as Dean of Berkeley Divinity School at the end of the 2025-26 academic year, in June 2026. 

Dean McGowan writes:

It has been a great privilege to hold this office. As I have told the BDS trustees and Yale Divinity School Dean Greg Sterling, having worked with them and all of you to achieve a set of important goals for the School, I would like to focus my contributions on writing, research, and teaching.

This decision comes after considerable prayerful reflection, and in consultation with the trustees, who have been enormously supportive of me throughout the dozen years and in this decision.

Dean McGowan’s letter is available to read in full.

Chair of the BDS Board of Trustees James Elrod ’17 MAR has expressed gratitude for Dean McGowan’s service:

Andrew’s impact on Berkeley’s mission has been unprecedented. He has exceeded the Board’s expectations as a priest, scholar, intellectual, manager, administrator, and fundraiser. Andrew has been a great partner and effective advocate for Berkeley with our partners at Yale Divinity School and the Institute of Sacred Music. Most importantly, we have been blessed to have a Dean who recognized and honored the centrality daily worship must play in the formation of Episcopal priests.

We will celebrate Andrew and recognize his impact on Berkeley in the coming months. For now, please join me in thanking Andrew for the wonderful gift of his service to the School.

Mr. Elrod’s letter is available to read in full.

Dean Greg Sterling of Yale Divinity School has also expressed his thanks for Dean McGowan’s work at Yale:

I would like to thank Andrew for two major contributions. He has advanced BDS markedly; it is in far better shape than when he arrived. He has also made notable contributions to YDS through his sage counsel. We will miss him immensely on both fronts. I will say more when he steps down.

The Berkeley Divinity School Board of Trustees has constituted a search committee led by Vice-Chair Linda Lorimer and are working with search consultant Isaacson Miller with a view to a direct transition to Berkeley’s fifteenth dean for the 2026-27 academic year.

