Dean Andrew McGowan to Step Down in 2026

Dean McGowan’s letter is available to read in full.
Chair of the BDS Board of Trustees James Elrod ’17 MAR has expressed gratitude for Dean McGowan’s service:
Dean Andrew McGowan has announced his intention to step down as Dean of Berkeley Divinity School at the end of the 2025-26 academic year, in June 2026.
Dean McGowan writes:
Dean McGowan’s letter is available to read in full.
Chair of the BDS Board of Trustees James Elrod ’17 MAR has expressed gratitude for Dean McGowan’s service:
Mr. Elrod’s letter is available to read in full.
Dean Greg Sterling of Yale Divinity School has also expressed his thanks for Dean McGowan’s work at Yale:
The Berkeley Divinity School Board of Trustees has constituted a search committee led by Vice-Chair Linda Lorimer and are working with search consultant Isaacson Miller with a view to a direct transition to Berkeley’s fifteenth dean for the 2026-27 academic year.